Dublin gardaí mounting 'lockdown' checkpoints in Kildare after being drafted in

Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing are currently assisting colleagues in Co Kildare with Covid-19 checkpoints.

Members of the large unit based in Dublin Castle may be mounting checkpoints on the M7 and M9 in coming days.

The officers are engaging with motorists to remind people to follow the latest guidance from the Department of Health.

Gardaí have reported very good compliance from members of the public who are well informed on the latest restrictions of staying within Kildare unless for essential reasons such as travelling to work or urgent family reasons.

Gardaí from neighbouring counties such as Wicklow, Meath, Westmeath and Carlow are also providing a visible policing presence on their sides of the Kildare border.

At midnight on Friday, gardaí recommenced a local version of Operation Fanacht in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, focused on supporting public compliance with public health measures that are being implemented in these areas.



It will run alongside Operation Navigation which sees gardaí checking pubs/restaurants for compliance with public health regulations such as providing meals and not staying longer than 105 minutes.

Since Friday night, there has been a high level of visibility of garda members members in Kildare, Laois, Offaly and surrounding counties, as well as checkpoints and permanent presence on relevant motorways and associated off ramps.

Existing Garda resources in these counties will be supplemented by Garda personnel from the nine surrounding counties.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "Throughout the country, it is vital that people adhere to the public health regulations in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"This operation is designed to support the restrictions that are being implemented locally in these three counties in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is vital that we continue to work to minimise the risk to ourselves, our families and our local communities.

"We would appeal to all those living in these counties to stay and home and not undertake unnecessary journeys in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19."