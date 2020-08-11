LATEST: Covid-19 outbreak at Naas Hospital after cleaner tests positive

A worker at Naas General Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19, it has emerged.

The outbreak is believed to be traced to a ward and is possibly linked to a member of the hospital’s cleaning staff, who contracted the virus in recent days.

The hospital is tracing all staff who had exposure to patients in the ward and arrange for them to be tested.

Co Kildare is currently under a localised lockdown - along with Laois and Offaly - due to virus clusters in meat processing plants.

There were eight suspected Covid-19 cases in Naas Hospital up to yesterday evening, according to the Daily Operations Update.

The HSE said that all protocols and national guidelines are being followed by Naas General Hospital but said it wouldn't comment on outbreaks to protect privacy and confidentiality of patients.