Good news as Kildare hotel planning to build on 16 bedrooms above leisure centre

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction of an additional 16 guest bedrooms (690 square metres) at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth.

The project has an estimated construction cost of nearly €1.5m.

The proposed development is intended to be located above the existing leisure centre of the hotel.

The plans include two lifts and two stairwells to serve the new rooms.

The four-star hotel currently has 127 bedrooms and is also popular for its Arkle Bar and Shoda Market Cafe.

The state-of-the-art fitness and leisure center features an indoor swimming pool, two saunas and two steam rooms.

There is also a well equipped gym and a solarium.