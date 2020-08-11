Co Kildare's creche closures slammed as 'body blow to parents back in lockdown'

A North Kildare TD is voicing serious concerns that 12 creches have closed this year in Co Kildare with six in June and five in July.

Figures released by the Child and Family Agency reveal that there were zero closures in January, February, April and May, but one in March, six in June and five in July.

Deputy Réada Cronin warns that unless the Government invests urgently and strategically in the childcare sector, working parents and communities are facing a deep and immediate crisis, in how and where their children are cared for.

She is accusing the Government of “playing fast and loose” with childcare in County Kildare and nationally, saying Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens are in complete denial about the chaos facing working parents due to the closures.

She said:“12 closures in Kildare alone. A dozen. That’s a body-blow to parents back in lockdown and planning their childcare.”