Co Kildare Senator says Taoiseach drafting supports for Co Kildare in lockdown

Co Kildare Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Loughlin says that Taoiseach Micheál Martin is drafting supports for Co Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

She said: "New financial supports will be announced before the end of the week for business impacted by the localised lockdowns in the Kildare , Laois and Offaly areas.

I am delighted to welcome this news as I and colleagues have been pushing for specific help for our area.

Micheál also said that a new testing regime will be introduced for meat processing factories, direct provision centres and nursing homes which is vital."