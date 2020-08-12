Naas Gardaí impound 11 cars during checkpoints yesterday

The Garda Roads Unit for Naas operated checkpoints with its Road Safety Partners, The Road Safety Authority in Newbridge and Monasterevin yesterday morning.

The Naas Unit impounded a total of 11 vehicles.

These vehicles were seized for no insurance, forged insurance, forged tax and a learner driver unaccompanied. One motorist was also arrested for drug driving, with cocaine Detected in system.

A statement from the Road Safety Authority said: "The Road Safety Authority detected numerous offences on HGV’s leading to three HGV’s being grounded for brakes, lights and tyre offences."