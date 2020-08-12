Kildare set for heatwave? Here's latest weather forecast update from Met Éireann

It will remain warm, humid and murky with some heavy or thundery showers persisting, especially in the south, this week, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Wednesday) will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells. Showers will move into southern counties this evening. Warm and humid with top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees, but a few degrees cooler on northwestern coasts in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Heavy or thundery showers tonight, mostly in Munster and Leinster, remaining largely dry in the north and northwest with mist and fog patches. Warm and humid overnight with lows of 12 to 14 degrees in the northwest, but not falling below 16 or 17 degrees in the south and southeast in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Thursday

Thursday morning will start mostly cloudy with showers, some heavy or thundery at times especially in Munster. Some bright spells developing elsewhere, however the risk of isolated heavy showers continues, particularly in the south and southwest. Highs of 20 to 26 degrees in a moderate northeasterly breeze, fresh at times on coasts.

Thursday night will be muggy and mostly cloudy with showers continuing in the south of the country, drier with clear spells elsewhere. Remaining very humid with low temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in mostly light northeasterly breezes.

Friday

Murky, misty and mostly cloudy to start with the continued risk of showers or longer spells of rain in Munster and south Leinster and Connacht, while remaining mostly dry elsewhere. Staying warm and humid with high temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in light to moderate easterly or variable breezes.

Friday night will be humid and cloudy with showers continuing, mostly in Munster and Connacht. Low temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees generally, however it will be a degree or two cooler in the southwest with mist and fog patches developing in light easterly or variable breezes.

Saturday

Low cloud mist and fog to start, with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers developing by afternoon. High temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees, in light and variable breezes.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with occasional clear spells and scattered showers continuing overnight. Low temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with mist and fog patches developing in light and variable breezes.

Sunday

Sunny spells and scattered showers with some heavy or thundery bursts during the afternoon. High temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, in light easterly or variable breezes.

Further outlook

Remaining humid and unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain.