Co Kildare set to experience water supply issues tomorrow
Low pressure and possible loss of supply
Water supply issues
There are water supply issues in Co Kildare tomorrow from 11pm.
Derrinturn Water Conservation works will be taking place between tomorrow night and Friday morning.
The following areas will experience low pressure and possible loss of supply, Killina, Killina Bank to Allenwood South, Derrinturn, Ballyhagan, Ticknevin, Parsonstown, Edenderry Road to Kishawanny.
