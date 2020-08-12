Co Kildare set to experience water supply issues tomorrow

Low pressure and possible loss of supply

KildareNow Reporter

There are water supply issues in Co Kildare tomorrow from 11pm.

Derrinturn Water Conservation works  will be taking place between tomorrow night and Friday morning.

The following areas will experience low pressure and possible loss of supply, Killina, Killina Bank to Allenwood South, Derrinturn, Ballyhagan, Ticknevin, Parsonstown, Edenderry Road to Kishawanny.