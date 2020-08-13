Co Kildare TD says 'intensive day of asking questions ahead' following lockdown

"Trade unions, meat plants and Health Safety Authority  coming in to give evidence.''

Sallins based TD James Lawless says that there is an 'intensive day of asking questions ahead.' A Dáil committee meeting following the lockdown of Co Kildare, Laois and Offaly is taking place today. 

