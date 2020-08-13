Co Kildare workers in meat plants waiting 5 days for results says SIPTU

A call for improved living conditions, sick pay and pensions, along with quicker turn around for tests results are some of the issues that have arisen this morning, at a meeting attended by trade union officials.

SIPTU's Greg Ennis says some Kildare meat workers are waiting five days for Covid results,calls are in place for results to be issued within 24 hours.

According to Mr Ennis, who is at the special Dáil Committee this morning, SIPTU has been regularly asking for improvements to be made at meat factories since March.

The living conditions of some migrant workers has been highlighted regularly, he says, and that meat factories are difficult places to social distance.

He said: "Nine out of ten workers in the meat plants do not have sick pay.They need decent pay, sick pay and pension contributions. We have little choice but shine a light on the meat industry."

Nora Labo, representing migrant workers, says that before new measures are put in place, the physical and mental health of workers needs to be addressed. She contends that meat plants should not be high risk areas for Covid, but living conditions need to improve for the workers.