Co Kildare TD concerned that Coronavirus is not 'notifiable disease' in workplace

Deputy James Lawless says 'consumer confidence' is being impact by the lockdown. He was speaking at today's Special Dáil Committee meeting following the lockdown of Co Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

He says that 'noone is coming in from outside' for retail.

Deputy Lawless said: “Three counties are paying the price for potentially three to four plants.”

In questions to the Dáil Committee, state supports have not been applied.

People have been afraid to call in sick, and that there have been evictions, despite the eviction ban.

He says that he is concerned about notifications of infectious disease.

He says that if someone presents with Coronavirus, then it is not a notifiable disease.

He said: “Because this disease is not listed as a notifiable ilness, it was there in 2011 regulations, and in 2007, page 3 of regulations does not have notifiable disease, it was removed in 2016.”

Trade Union SIPTU representative, Patricia King, says, “This regulation 224 excludes personal injury, and personal injury does include any infectious disease and this was excluded in 2016.”

She says that this needs to be amended, Section 58 allows the Minister to bring this before the Oireachtas.

Ms King, says in her judgement, the Health Safety Authority, is impeding this, and spoke of it needing a risk assessment.

She said: “We need to get a grip of this and do it.”