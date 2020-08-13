Co Kildare residents set for water disruptions overnight

Several Co Kildare residents will be left without water supplies between tonight and tomorrow morning.

Derrinturn Water Conservation works are taking place between 11pm tonight and 3am tomorrow.

The following areas will experience low pressure and possible loss of supply,Killina, Killina Bank to Allenwood South, Derrinturn, Ballyhagan, Ticknevin, Parsonstown, and Edenderry Road to Kishawanny.