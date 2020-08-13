Newbridge needs to get pay parking suspended says Cllr

A Co Kildare politician is urging Kildare County Council to suspend pay parking.

A lockdown is imposed thus drastically reducing the amount of people now able to shop in Co Kildare.

Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer introduced a motion at the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting in June which proposed giving an hour's free parking in the town. However, practical obstacles to the proposal were discussed at the meeting, and the council’s Roads Department strongly recommended not introducing further free parking time. The councillors at that meeting agreed, in principal, to introduce 45 minutes of free parking and to leave the implementation of that to council officials.

However, Cllr O'Dwyer has now reiterated her call to introduce full suspension of pay parking in the town. "Yesterday I asked Kildare County Council to suspend pay parking in Newbridge with immediate effect. We need to do everything we can to support our communities during these unprecedented times," she said.