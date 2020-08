Co Kildare Gardaí are appealing for the owners of a 'lovely fella' who is not at Athy Garda Station.

The dog was found lying on the side of the road, on the R747, the Ballitore side of Junction 3.

A statement by Kildare Garda Division said: "We are looking to reunite him with his owner."

Please contact Athy Garda Station 059 8634210.