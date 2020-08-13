Farmhouse project in lovely Dingle could be perfect distraction for the times we live in

A renovation project with this traditional two storey farmhouse in Dingle could be the perfect antidote to the times we live in.

The property is situated in a scenic location with excellent views of mountains and the surrounding countryside.

The farmhouse in the Glens area, has an asking price of €99.

The property is in need of total renovation is located in a private and peaceful location.

The building is situated on a large site of c. 0.64 ac and is accompanied by a number of outhouses and mature trees.

It is located approximately 3½ miles from Dingle Town just off the main Dingle to Feoghnach road.

