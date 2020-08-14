NEW: Big plans to turn Kildare pub and restaurant into boutique hotel

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a 20 bed boutique hotel at the Hanged Man's bar and restaurant in Milltown.

The awarding winning premises on the banks of the Grand Canal is a firm favourite with locals as well as national and international visitors.

Proposals for the venue include a reception area, lounge bar and restaurant, kitchen, cold room, beer store, plant room and toilets.

Also in the designs is canal-side decking, a rooftop herb garden with solar panels and a marquee tent.

Also being proposed is an enlarged car park.

The building is recorded in the national inventory of architectural heritage.