New supports for Kildare businesses announced by Varadkar

The Cabinet has approved a package to support businesses and the economies of Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

It includes a 20% top-up of the restart grant for businesses in the region, meaning they will be entitled to an additional payment of between €800 and €5,000.

The package will also include €1 million funding for Fáilte Ireland to undertake a promotion campaign to drive footfall into the counties once the restrictions are lifted.

A further €1m is being ring-fenced for the Local Enterprise Offices in the three counties to increase engagement with local businesses to ensure they are aware of the loans, grants and vouchers they are entitled to.

Applications from affected counties will be prioritised for all existing schemes, including the Sustaining Enterprise Fund.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the announcement is "about providing a little bit more help to businesses in Kildare, Laois and Offaly as they manage the next couple of weeks".

He said: "I know the restrictions have come as a blow just as they were getting back on their feet and we need to help out."

Minister Varadkar said the topped-up Restart Grant Plus will provide "some much needed cash" to help with the costs associated with reopening and staying open safely.

"Once restrictions are eased, we want people to come visit the counties so we are also putting money aside for a promotional campaign.

"These measures, in addition to what is already available, will hopefully provide some practical assistance to manage what is an extremely difficult situation," he said.

Fine Gael TD and Minister of State Martin Heydon said: “Given the devastating impact the regional lockdown had on businesses in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, these increased measures are much needed and awaited by businesses owners who have lost vital business in these weeks, just when they had invested in reopening and preparing after the initial lockdown.



“I have spoken to business owners from many different sectors this week hearing stories from restaurants and hotels with full food stocks in for last weekend to local hairdressers in Castledermot, Ballitore and Athy who rely on customers from neighbouring counties Carlow, Wicklow and Laois. While still operating these businesses have had to cancel many of their regular customers who can no longer travel to Kildare.

“I was happy to facilitate meetings between Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Kildare Chamber this week to highlight the pressures on local businesses to help to shape these measures announced today.

"Business in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are resilient and have good local support but at this time these additional measures are absolutely necessary. I will continue to work with local businesses and Kildare Chamber to assess the needs on the ground and liaise with my Government colleagues to highlight the difficulties faced by businesses in Kildare, Laois and Offaly as the lockdown continues.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath told RTÉ News that the package is a "recognition that the restrictions have imposed an economic cost on individual businesses and the local economy".

He said: "The people and the businesses across these three counties have, and are, making a very significant sacrifice for the common good and in the national interest. And that is why it is so important that Government recognises that and comes up with a response."

"Today's package is a response to that. We will stay the course, we will help the local economy and the local businesses across these three counties."

Mr McGrath also said the package can provide a "template" if similar localised restrictions are imposed in other counties.

"We do have to be open to the possibility that further restrictions may need to be imposed in different parts of the country, and so it is useful to have a template now of the type of supports that might be available if that were to be necessary," he said.

"We sincerely hope it won't be necessary and people are making great sacrifices and hopefully further restrictions will not be required.

"But it is a possibility and, if it is, then the Government stands ready to step in and support local businesses and the local economy in areas if that does come to pass."

This day last week the Government announced a tightening of restrictions in the three counties because of a resurgence of the virus.

This meant many businesses had to close their doors including bars, cafés, restaurants as well as gyms, cinemas and other cultural and entertainment venues.