Garda helicopter helps in arrest of 5 suspects and €70k cash seizure

Last night, in the course of ongoing investigations being conducted under ‘Operation Thor’, Gardai said an intelligence led operation was undertaken in the Rathcoole area of West Dublin by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Garda Air Support Unit.

The operation resulted in the seizure of cash believed to be in the region of €70,000 and the arrest of five men (3 adults aged in their 20’s and 30’s and two juveniles) on suspicion of involvement for the offence of Money Laundering, contrary to the provisions of section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The arrested men were detained in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Ballyfermot and Clondalkin Garda Stations.

This investigation is ongoing.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who has responsibility for tackling Organised & Serious Crime and for coordinating operational activities relating to Operation Thor, said:

"'Through Operation Thor, we continue to target organised crime groups that are suspected to engage burglaries.