Co Kildare pensioner wins Home Carer title for the county

A Castledermot homecarer has won the Kildare Carer of the Year Award run by home care provider Right at Home Ireland.

Home carer Tersia Miller, from Castledermot, Co. Kildare, has been announced today. The company has extended their congratulations and gratitude to Tersia, following the announcement.

Right at Home Ireland established the Carer of the Year Awards this year to acknowledge the work and commitment of its care staff to their clients and colleagues, and to recognise those who go above and beyond for the people they care for.

Speaking about the announcement toda, Managing Director of Right at Home Ireland, David McKone said: “We are delighted to be awarding Tersia today. Tersia has been chosen as the winner of the Carer of the Year Kildare award because of her incredible commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of some of our most vulnerable clients. During the pandemic, Tersia took it upon herself to buy groceries for her clients, far beyond what was expected of her, and checked in on her elderly neighbours doing supermarket runs and trips to the chemist on a daily basis."

Mr McKone said:“Tersia is herself 71, so in the ‘at risk’ category, yet her drive, kindness and passion for looking after others has seen her put herself on the front line. This typifies Tersia’s approach to life and to her work. We are delighted to present Tersia with this award and to recognise her huge contribution to Right at Home, her clients and to her community.”

Speaking about her award today, winner Tersia Miller said: “I’m really happy to have my work recognised in this way. I love my job, and I love the clients that I work with, so I would be doing this anyway. It is nice to have my contribution acknowledged though, by Right at Home and my team. The job alone is so rewarding, knowing that we’re making sure that very vulnerable people are looked after and retain the dignity of a life in their own home.”

Speaking about the awards, Mr. McKone said: “We have started the awards to recognise the hard work of Right at Home team members who provide exceptional care to their clients, carrying out their roles in line with Right at Home’s values of respect, dignity and trust; and who go the extra mile with humour, kindness and a personal touch. This has been even more important in recent times, given the extremely challenging environment in which our carers have had to operate due to the ongoing pandemic. Tersia exemplifies these attributes and we’re very grateful to have her as a part of the Right at Home team.”

As the winner of Kildare Carer of the Year, Tersia will now go forward to the national awards where an overall winner will be chosen as National Carer of the Year. There are five regional winners, one from Dublin North, Dublin South and Wicklow, Cork and Galway, as well as Kildare. They each represent one of the five regions in which Right at Home provide home care services to people who require assistance with living at home. Each regional winner has been presented with a €200 One4All voucher.

The national awards will take place during an online event in September during which the Carer of the Year national award winner will be announced and presented with a further €500 One4All voucher and a Dublin Crystal trophy to mark their achievement.