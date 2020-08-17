Tributes paid to well-known publican who passes away suddenly

Tributes are being paid to a well known Athy publican who passed away suddenly.

John Anderson of the J Anderson premises died at his home on Sunday.

Mr Anderson posed with staff outside the bar on Emily Square on Saturday as part of a Support Not Sympathy campaign to put pressure on the Government to allow pubs to reopen.

He is survived by his son Matthew and siblings David, Helen, Nuala, Michele and Bernard.

Mr Anderson is pre-deceased by his parents Benny and Vivienne.

He is also sadly missed by his brothers-in-law Alf and Ger, nieces and nephews Katie, Mark, Marie Louise, Alfie, Clodagh and Sarah, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

The pub's Facebook page said staff were devastated by the loss.

A post said: "It is with a heavy heart that we are having to write this statement today. We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved John.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and messages, your support is appreciated at this difficult time.

"John was a great employer, a great friend, and a wonderful publican who had a gift that he could make everyone feel so welcome. The Square won’t be the same without him.

"From all your staff, we will miss you terribly. You played such an important role in all of our lives and we are forever grateful for everything you did for us."

Former councillor Thomas Redmond said: "John was a lovely man , my former employer, a friend and character. He employed so many people over the years and his premises was the first place I met my wife and many of our friends .

"John you will be very very sadly missed."

"My thoughts are with your Son Matthew, David and brothers and sisters. A very sad day for Athy.

Rest in Peace."

Community activist Patricia Berry said: "Athy mourns passing of a true gentleman. John was one of the town’s most well-known publicans in the Athy and Co Kildare and a true native., Our sympathy and condolences to all his family and friends. RIP John Anderson from all the Team on Entertain Athy Covid 19 page."

Funeral arrangements will follow in coming days.