Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 18

The death has occurred of John Anderson of Emily Square, Athy, Kildare



Suddenly, at his home. Pre-deceased by his parents Benny and Vivienne. Devoted father to Matthew, dearly loved brother of David, Helen, Nuala, Michele and Bernard. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law Alf and Ger, nieces and nephews Katie, Mark, Marie Louise, Alfie, Clodagh and Sarah, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Duffy

Cloona, Kilshanroe, Kildare



Joseph (Joe) Duffy, Kilshanroe and late of Cloona, Enfield, Co. Meath August 17th 2020 peacefully at his residence, brother of the late Paddy, Tom and Lil. Cherished husband of Maureen and loving father of Martin and Paul. Deeply regretted by his brother John, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace

Joe's funeral Mass will take place privately, due to current Covid-19 government restrictions, on Thursday, August 20th, in the Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe, at 1.30pm and can be viewed on the Carbury parish web page: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to the current situation cannot, are invited to leave a personal message for Joe's family in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Joseph Finn

Timolin Road, Ballitore, Athy, Kildare / Tralee, Kerry



Joseph Finn, Late of Timolin Road, Ballitore, Athy, Co. Kildare and formerly of Urban Terrace, Tralee, Co. Kerry, August 16th 2020, at Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (Kay).

Deeply regretted by his loving sons Peter and Declan, daughters Mary and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St. Joseph's Church, Baltinglass, on Wednesday, 19th August, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Hacketstown Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv St Joseph's parish live webcam stream.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings. A private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message for Joseph's family in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.

"May Joseph Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Thomas Walsh

Rathcoffey, Clane, Kildare



Walsh, Thomas, Rathcoffey, Clane, Co. Kildare & late of London, England, August 16th 2020, unexpectedly at Naas Hospital, beloved partner of the late Liz and brother of the late Nancy, sadly missed by his loving brothers Hugie, Jack & Brian, sisters Peggy & Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to, Irish Kidney Association at www.ika.ie.