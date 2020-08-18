Newbridge Debenhams workers join protest against KPMG

Part of national protest

Today Newbridge former Debenhams workers are joining in a national protest outside KPMG offices.

KPMG are the liquidators of Debenhams.

 Former employees have been calling for what they describe as a fair redundancy package since the sudden closure.

They were not given any notice and are holding protests to ensure that this does not happen to other workers.