Naas area has highest number of positive Covid-19 cases, according to figures up to August 12

It has emerged that the majority of positive Covid-19 cases in Co Kildare have been centred around the Naas area.

Data up to Wednesday August 12 shows 280 cases in Naas since the virus began to circulate in March.

The second highest number of cases has been 226 in Leixlip. The neighbouring town of Maynooth has had 195 positive cases.

An overall total of 207 cases is given for the Newbridge area while the he figure for Kildare town is 128.

The next highest areas are: Celbridge: 93; Kilcock: 79; Monasterevin: 77; Athy: 77; Donaghcumber (Celbridge); 55; Clane: 29 and Bodenstown: 27.

Other areas with cases include Rathangan: 21; Kill: 19; Kilcullen: 11; Carnalway: 11; Ballymore Eustace: 9; Castledermot: 8 and Ballyshannon: 7.

Case numbers are not given for electoral areas with five cases or less due to patient confidentiality.

The data is based on official figures provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the HSE.



This information is available to the public at the website: https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/ which is a collaboration between Ordnance Survey Ireland, the All-Island Research Observatory, the HPSC, HSE, the Central Statistics Office and the Department of Health.



In the past six days, Co Kildare has seen a sizable proportion of the total number of nationwide cases.

On Sunday, August 16, Kildare had 21 out of 66 cases reported while on Saturday, August 15 there were 81 out of 200 positive tests in the county.

Friday, August 14 saw 17 out of the 67 cases in Kildare while we had 24 out of 92 on Thursday, August 13.

A total of 11 out of 40 cases were reported on Wednesday, August 12.