Co Kildare school children face communion cancellations next Saturday
Lockdown due to end day after communions
Co Kildare children attending Scoil Diarmada, Castledermot, will not be having their first communion on next Saturday morning, as planned.
A statement from Scoil Diarmada said: "It has come to our attention that the current restrictions will be in place until midnight Sunday the 23rd. As a result First Communion planned for Sat morning 22nd cannot go ahead as hoped. We must follow all HSE advice and guidelines."
It is hoped that a new date will be provided within the coming weeks.
