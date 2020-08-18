Co Kildare school children face communion cancellations next Saturday

Lockdown due to end day after communions

KildareNow Reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow Reporter

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

Co Kildare school children face communion cancellations next Saturday

File photo

Co Kildare children attending Scoil Diarmada, Castledermot, will not be having their first communion on  next Saturday morning, as planned. 

A statement from Scoil Diarmada said: "It has come to our attention that the current restrictions will be in place until midnight Sunday the 23rd. As a result First Communion planned for Sat morning 22nd cannot go ahead as hoped. We must follow all HSE advice and guidelines."

It is hoped that a new date will be provided within the coming weeks. 