Wind Warning issued for Kildare and the rest of Ireland

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Kildare and the rest of Ireland.

Forecasters said it will become very windy on Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday.

Severe gusts are likely and there is a risk of some disruption.

Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds, forecasters believe there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.

The warning which was issued at 3pm on Tuesday, is valid form 9pm Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.

An advance Weather Advisory is already in place for unseasonably wet and very windy weather expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday.

Forecasters said strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas. There is also a risk of flooding.

Met Eireann said other weather warnings for rainfall may follow in coming days.