Co Kildare arrests this week sees 2 men before Criminal Courts this morning

The two men arrested earlier this week in Co Kildare, in relation to thefts nationally from retail premises are appearing before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

On Monday, Gardaí arrested two men in relation to a number of thefts from retail premises by an organised crime gang that occurred in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny last month and this month.

As part of an investigation into a number of thefts, Gardaí carried out a search of a property in Straffan, Co. Kildare yesterday.

A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property. Two males, one in his 20s and one in his 30s were arrested at the scene. Both men are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.

A third male in his 30s was arrested on Monday, July 27, as part of this investigation. He was charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, July 28, last.