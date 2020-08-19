Man in Monasterevin has grown 45 sunflowers - most by accident!

A man in Monasterevin has shared photos of sunflowers in his garden - around 45 in total!

He was responding to an article yesterday which told how Newbridge woman Jacinta O'Brien has grown a sunflower that's 13 feet in height.

Stewart Begley, who lives in the Ferns Bridge area, said: "I'm very fond of growing sunflowers.

"Today I counted 45 in bloom, most of them grown by accident thanks to the birds.

"One of my sunflowers perhaps might have the widest girth I have ever seen 20cm or 8 inches in width.

Please see some photos to show the sunflowers enjoying the rain!

"I grew sunflowers from seed last year for the first time and had 6-10 flowers at most.

Then at the start of lockdown in March, I noticed all these seedlings pop up which I thought initially might have been weeds and I decided to leave a few more weeks and low and behold realised they were young sunflowers."

Stewart added: "Anyone who has any interest in brightening up the garden, they are one of the easiest flowers to grow and the beauty is they come back year after year!"