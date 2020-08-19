Athy County Council offices closed today

Athy Customer Service Point and Municipal District Office will be closed all day today.

Kildare County Council says that the closure is due to 'essential upgrades to the fibre network' in the Athy area. The offices will re-open tomorrow.



While the Athy offices are closed you can still access many of our services on-line via our website at www.kildarecountycouncil.ie or you may wish to contact the Council by telephone at 045-980 200 between 9.30am – 5.00pm or by e-mail at customercare@kildarecoco.ie.

Kildare County Council Out of Hours:

• Out of hours emergencies - 1890 500 333

• Homeless out of hours – 1800 804 307.