Frustration at government closing off applications for business restart grant

Kildare County Council said it has no control over the decision by the Government to close off applications for the Restart Grant, worth €2,000, which initially had a August 31 closing date.

A remote meeting last Friday morning heard that business assistance grants were paid out to 1,200 businesses and worth an equivalent of €5m.



Innovation

Sonya Kavanagh of the Council praised the innovation of local businesses who adapted quickly to changed circumstances.

Head of Finance Barbara Sweeney said the council had referred a formal complaint to the Department of Enterprise from a local business about the ending of the grant scheme.

She said: “Some businesses may have been waiting to open at the end of August and may have been holding off on applying for the grant and now it’s not there.

“They’ve lost out on that €2,000 and there’s not a thing we in Kildare can do about it.”

Ms Sweeney said she would have expected a bigger take-up of the grant but she said it had been advertised and promoted widely by the council.

A number of councillors said they had been receiving a lot of calls and emails from local business people about the issue.



Travel

On a related matter, Cllr Noel Heavey suggested that the counties involved in the local lockdown should be allowed to travel and do business in each other counties as this would boost their local economies.

He added: “At the moment it’s paralysing local businesses and people are being forced to stay in their homes. The message of ‘don’t stop in Kildare’ is creating a desperate negative for the county.”

The meeting was also told by Cllr Peter Hamilton that there could be severe implications for people’s mental health due to the pandemic.

He said: “This is a period of shock across the county and it will have mental health implications. People don’t know if things will get better or worse.



Schools returning

“Schools returning in a couple of weeks will bring more stress to parents and children.”

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer called for more clarity around the back to school issue for families.

She said: “We need more direct communication from schools or the Department of Education with parents as they’re picking up tit-bits from Facebook and other social media.

“This would alleviate a lot of concerns.”



Boost business



Cllr Joe Neville also suggested the lockdown be lifted on Friday night rather than Sunday night as this will provide extra weekend business over Saturday and Sunday.