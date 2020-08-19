Kildare, Laois and Offaly get 354 checkpoints over last weekend



354 checkpoints were conducted last weekend in Kildare, Laois/Offaly and all surrounding Divisions

Under Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána has continued to find widespread compliance by licensed premises with the public health regulations.

From 7pm on Friday, July 3 to 23:59 Sunday, August 16, An Garda Síochána has conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises throughout the country under Operation Navigation to support public health guidelines.

To date, the vast majority of licensed premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws.

From Tuesday, August 11 to Sunday, August 16, 13 potential breaches were found by Gardaí. Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

In all these cases, Gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

The cumulative total of potential breaches since Operation Navigation began is now 138.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting COVID-19. Everyone in the community has a role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19 including licensed premises.

"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.

"Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to flatten this new curve in the virus.”

Operation Fanacht

At midnight on Friday, August 7 2020, following the announcement by An Taoiseach of Certain Temporary Restrictions, in County Kildare, County Laois and County Offaly (Health Act 1947 (Section 31A - Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (Relevant Counties) Regulations 2020), An Garda Síochána recommenced Operation Fanacht, a localised proactive policing operation, focused on supporting public compliance with travel restrictions.



On Saturday, 15 and Sunday, 16 August 2020 there were a total of 354 checkpoints conducted in Kildare, Laois/Offaly and all surrounding Divisions (Meath, Westmeath, Roscommon/Longford, Galway, Tipperary, Kilkenny/Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford). Of these, 164 were in Kildare and Laois/Offaly Divisions, the remaining 190 were conducted in the other surrounding Divisions.

Notes to Editors:

All information is provisional, operational and subject to change.

An Garda Síochana statement said: "While there were 13 incidents this week, the cumulative total has increased this week by 12 as one older incident has been invalidated and is now not regarded as a potential breach.

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020 set out certain penal provisions. Social distancing and other similar public health guidelines are not penal provisions."

The statement said: "In addition, under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána in order for its liquor license to be renewed.

Under Operation Navigation an operational order was issued to all local Garda managers that licensed premises in their area operating at the moment were to be checked for adherence to The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020."

The statement said: "In conducting these visits, An Garda Síochána continued its graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified, and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed."





The statement added: "The detail of forthcoming revisions or updates to public health regulations is a matter for the Department of the Health."