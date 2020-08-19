BREAKING: More workers at Kildare food plant test positive for Covid-19

A further eight workers at a Co Kildare food processing plant have tested positive for Covid-19 - on top of 86 previous confirmed cases.

O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe said of the 177 latest tests carried out, eight were positive and 169 were negative for the virus.

Normal operations at the facility were originally suspended on 5 August after an initial 80 cases were identified.

The company said it is aiming to resume full operations on Monday, pending the full approval from the HSE.

The company said today: "Of 177 tests conducted on day seven, we can confirm that eight employees have received a positive result, 169 employees have tested negative.

"As with previous cases, the level of asymptomatic infectivity appears to be very high."

"All close contacts of those affected are being notified, advised to self-isolate and to contact their GP.

"We firmly believe that to reduce risk and to best manage and control the spread of this virus, rigorous and regular testing procedures are required.

"We will be testing all employees routinely and continue to work with and be guided by the HSE in this regard."

Employees have been receiving full pay during the period of suspension of operations.