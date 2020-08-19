"Nothing against Claire Byrne but..." - Big reaction as RTÉ decides on radio slot being filled by Sarah McInerney

RTÉ today announced Claire Byrne as the new presenter for RTÉ Radio 1's flagship mid-morning 'Today' programme, starting next Monday.

Presenter Sarah McInerney has been filling in on the daily two-hour show since Sean O’Rourke retired in May, and there had been calls for the Galway presenter to retain the slot following a successful transition to the role.

RTÉ Radio 1 listeners will already be familiar with Laois native Claire Byrne as presenter of the station's News at One, as well as Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ One television. RTE also today confirmed that Claire Byrne Live will return to RTE One in September.

An IFTA TV Personality of The Year, Ms Byrne is widely regarded as one of the finest current affairs broadcasters in Ireland, Claire will bring her trademark sharp analysis and rigour to the Today programme as she pursues the main stories of the day.

Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Peter Woods, said in the statement, "I'd also like to thank Sarah McInerney for her considerable input, on this station, since last May and am looking forward to continuing working with her."

Details of McInerney's next role will be confirmed in the coming weeks as RTÉ will announce its autumn schedule on Wednesday, August 26.

Since the announcement earlier today, both Byrne and McInerney have been trending on social media site Twitter with a mixed reaction to the news: