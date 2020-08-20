Project to survey wildlife on Kildare's rivers

Wild Kildare is a non profit voluntary conservation group who aim to record, promote, enhance and protect the wildlife and biodiversity of County Kildare through educational talks and outings, wildlife surveys and working on various conservation projects halting the decline of species and their habitats occasionally in partnership with other groups.

As part of National Heritage Week, Wild Kildare would like to showcase a project for WATER HERITAGE DAY on Sunday August 23rd about a project that we received funding for from LOCAL AUTHORITY WATERS PROGRAMME about monitoring water quality through river catchment biodiversity such as dragonfly, butterfly and moth surveying and recording.



River catchment habitats are critically important to a number of our aquatic native species who depend on clean water and the flora associated with it to exist. There are many examples of species that are key indicators that, if present while monitoring, indicates good water quality.



The first part of any conservation project that would benefit both habitat and the wildlife that uses them is to document them through recording and submitting the data to the relevant organisation concerned. If we do not record them then there is no evidence of them being there in the first place, it is as simple as that.



Five rivers were chosen that were well spread geographically in the County. These were the Rye in the north, the Liffey in the east and north, the Slate in the west, the Barrow in the west and south and the Greese in the south.

Multiple sites with good habitat were chosen along each stretch of river to be walked periodically so that every potential species could be found, with specific sites being chosen for moth trapping.

While covid-19 has restricted some of our surveying, we are happy with our progress to date. The project does not end until the end of September, so we still have some work to do.

Elephant Hawkmoth: Copyright Fionnuala Parnell



Most species of butterfly that you would expect to find using this kind of habitat were found at each site. The Comma Butterfly who only arrived in the County in 2016 has made great strides north, using both the Barrow and Greese to colonize as it progresses. While only a small amount of Dragonflies breed in fresh water, a Keeled Skimmer was found at the rye river in Leixlip. A number of moth species use reeds and rushes to breed in, notably Wainscot and China Mark species. Members of both family groups were found at most sites that we moth trapped at so far. A few rarer aquatic moths were also recorded.

Common Blue Butterfly



All of the records of each survey will feed in directly to the current Dragonfly Atlas (2019-2014), Butterfly Atlas (2017-2021) and our own Wild Kildare Moth Atlas (2020-2024) through the National Biodiversity Data Centre and Moths Ireland.

Banded Demoiselle



Areas of rich biodiversity serve to benefit communities. Through encouragement and promoting access to river catchment biodiversity, a relationship between the community and species, habitats and nature is encouraged and strengthened.

Wild Kildare are constantly promoting Kildares rich natural heritage and encouraging people to get out and enjoy nature.



If you would like to get involved with volunteering with Wild Kildare please email us at wildkildare@gmail.com or phone 0876872939. Perhaps follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/wildkildare