WEATHER ALERT FOR KILDARE: Met Eireann issues warnings for aftermath of Storm Ellen

Met Eireann has issued new Weather Warnings this morning as the tail-end of Storm Ellen crosses Ireland.

Separate Wind and Rain Warnings have been issued.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has been issued for Kildare and all of Ireland. It came into force at 9am today and is in place until 5am on Friday.

Met Eireann is warning of heavy, squally downpours and thunderstorms that will bring a risk of spot flooding at times today and tonight.

There is also a Status Yellow Wind warning for Kildare's neighbouring counties of Dublin, Wicklow, Meath as well as Louth, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Eireann is warning that very strong south to southeast winds later today, veering southwesterly overnight with the potential for further impacts and a continued risk of coastal flooding.

That warning is also in place until 5am on Friday.

Thousands of homes across the country are without power after strong winds from Storm Ellen brought down powerlines.