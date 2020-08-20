Military Police and Gardaí mount checkpoint near Curragh Camp

A joint checkpoint was conducted by Military Police and Kildare Garda Division close to the Curragh Camp on Wednesday night.

The location of the operation was at Brownstown Cross.

The Military Police thanked Kildare Gardaí for their co-operation in this initiative.

Earlier this week, Gardai, Military Police and members of the Curragh Ranger service also carried out an operation on The Curragh.

Gardaí reminded users of the Curragh that using scramblers, camping or lighting fires on The Curragh is prohibited.



