Gotcha! The driver's first mistake was saying the licence was "at home"
The car stopped at the scene
A driver got caught out when they told gardaí that their driving licence was "at home".
Gardaí recently stopped the vehicle to check if its documents were in order.
However a quick check of the driver's details on the Garda Mobility App showed that the driver had no licence.
In addition, the car had no insurance, no NCT and no motor tax.
Vehicle no longer on the road as seized by
Gardaí immediately seized the car under the Road Traffic Act.
The driver will also be making a court appearance to face charges in relation to alleged road traffic violations.
