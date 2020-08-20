"Our gorgeous shop was flooded" - Naas business closes for day due to Storm Ellen

As if public health pandemics and local lockdowns weren't enough, a Naas shop had to temporarily close today due to being flooded.

The aftermath of Storm Ellen brought torrential downpours in the Naas area this morning and Ciara's Homestyle in Ladytown Business Park was faced with a big mopping up operation.

The owner Ciara said: "Sadly this morning our Gorgeous Shop was flooded (with a lot of damage ) after an unwelcome visit from Storm Ellen.



"Due to no power, we are closed for the rest of today."





Ciara posted a photo on Facebook of ducks on a waterlogged floor with the message to customers.

Ciara's HomeStyle, which is in business for over seven years, sells Furniture, Interiors and Gifts.

Kildare is still under a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms which are predicted to bring bring a risk of spot flooding.

The warning, which also applies nationwide, is in place until 5am tomorrow morning.