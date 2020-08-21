LATEST: Closed down Kildare pub to be turned into 39 apartments

Kildare Co Council has granted planning permission for a former pub to be converted into an apartment development.

Proposals were approved for the site of The Lion House located at Church Street and Bridge Street in Kilcock.

The project has an estimated construction value of €6.2m.

The historic building dates back to the early 1800s.

There are five existing outbuildings/sheds on the site that will be demolished, as will be an extension to the rear of The Lion House.

According to planning documents, the development is intended to be a long term 'Build-to-Rent' residential development.

Developers want to build a new 2-storey extension to the rear of the existing Lion House building which will be into shared accommodation comprising 18 bed spaces in nine bedrooms at first floor level, with communal living facilities provided at ground floor level.

The proposed development also consists of 39 studios and apartments comprised of two studios, seven one-bed apartments, 26 two-bed apartments and four three-bed apartments accommodated in four 3-4 storey buildings.

Also included is a reception area, communal living area, gym, and cinema at ground floor level.

In addition, the designs feature concierge and laundry facilities.

Plans for the development were originally submitted late last year and Council planners had requested further information on the proposals in recent months before making a decision to grant permission this week.