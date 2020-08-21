Kildare firm hiring for Office Administrator position

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Leitrim Jobs

Office Administrator Required

The role is temporary at present and is expected to run for approx three months.

The Role involves

  • Answering and directing phone calls
  • Organising our in house fault reporting system
  • Data Input
  • Debtors Control
  • General Office Duties

Skills Required would include:

  • Minimum 2 years' experience in similar role
  • Excellent computer/data base skills (ECDL)
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills
  • Must be able to multi-task and prioritise
  • Full training will be given

Please reply with CV and a brief cover letter to: darapatterson@trafficsolutions.ie.