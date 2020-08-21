Kildare firm hiring for Office Administrator position

Office Administrator Required

The role is temporary at present and is expected to run for approx three months.

The Role involves

Answering and directing phone calls

Organising our in house fault reporting system

Data Input

Debtors Control

General Office Duties

Skills Required would include:

Minimum 2 years' experience in similar role

Excellent computer/data base skills (ECDL)

Excellent verbal and written communications skills

Must be able to multi-task and prioritise

Full training will be given

Please reply with CV and a brief cover letter to: darapatterson@trafficsolutions.ie.