PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes as Kildare Gardaí help paramedics to airlift patient

Local gardaí assisted paramedics to transfer a seriously ill patient to an Air Corps helicopter in Athy yesterday.

The Air Corps helicopter landed in Athy Rugby Football Club grounds for the carefully co-ordinated operation.

Uniformed Gardaí helped National Ambulance Service personnel to move the patient from an emergency ambulance to the Emergency Aeromedical Service helicopter.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon.

The Emergency Times account on Twitter shared the images.

No further information on the incident was given due to patient confidentiality.