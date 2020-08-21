Former Kildare junior minister attended controversial golf dinner at Galway hotel

A former Kildare junior minister and ex Fianna Fáil TD was one of the guests at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event in Co Galway this week.

Áine Brady, who was Minister of State with responsibility for older people from 2009 to 2011, was at a table laid out for ten people with husband, Gerry who is also an former Fianna Fail TD.

Ms Brady is currently chief executive of Third Age, the Meath-based national voluntary organisation promoting the contribution of older people in local communities.

Attempts to contact Ms Brady today for a comment or statement on the issue were unsuccessful.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have both said the golfing event at the Station House Hotel on Wednesday night should not have happened.

The event, which was attended by more than 80 people in a partitioned room, including many public representatives, has resulted in a political crisis for the Coalition government.

Strict new rules published by the Government this week to control the spread of Covid-19 reduced the size of indoor gatherings from 50 people to just six people.



Gardaí issued a statement confirming they are investigating alleged breaches of Covid-19 public health guidelines at the event.



Mayo TD Dara Calleary has resigned as Minister for Agriculture after just 37 days and Jerry Buttimer has resigned as Seanad Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Supreme Court Justice Seamus Woulfe has apologised for attending and Ireland's EU Commissioner Phil Hogan said he observed quarantine rules.

In a statement, the Taoiseach said Mr Calleary's attendance at the event was "wrong and an error of judgement on his part".

The Fianna Fáil leader said: "People all over the country have made very difficult, personal sacrifices in their family lives and in their businesses to comply with Covid regulations.

"This event should not have gone ahead in the manner it did given the Government decision of last Tuesday."

He added that Mr Calleary "remains, a committed and dedicated public representative".

Mr Varadkar said the event should not have happened and has removed the party whip from three Fine Gael senators who attended.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar said he understands how extremely difficult the restrictions have been for people and the enormous sacrifices that have been made and "as representatives we should lead by example".

He continued: "In recognition of the seriousness of this matter, I have removed the party whip from Senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins."

In a statement released this afternoon, Mr Ryan said: "This event should not have taken place, it was a clear breach of the Covid-19 regulations. I think Dara Calleary has done the right thing."

Mr Ryan said the Government needs to "reflect, regroup and refocus our attention on what needs to be done".



In a statement on Twitter, Mr Buttimer said he had tendered his resignation as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Hogan said he attended the event "on the clear understanding that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured [by the Irish Hotels' Federation] that the arrangements put in place would be in compliance with the Government's guidelines".

"Prior to the event, I had complied fully with the Government's quarantine requirements, having been in Ireland since late July," he added.

The EU Commission has said Mr Hogan attended the event in good faith, believing arrangements were Covid compliant.

A Commission spokesperson said: "With hindsight he would not attend an event which is not in line with the obligations introduced at a local level.

"But it is not here, for the Commission, to comment further on the number of people that attended this event and on whether the event, on what respect, was or wasn't compliant with the guidelines and regulations introduced by the Irish Government."