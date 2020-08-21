JOB SEEKERS: Kildare shop hiring for two positions

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

JOBS ALERT: Production Operatives roles in Carrickmacross

Worrels GALA shop in Kildangan is hiring for two positions. 

Being recruited is a Full Time Deli Assistant and a Till Assistant.

Applicants are asked to send their CVs to worrels.gala@gmail.com.