REVEALED: Over 100 people failed to turn up for Covid-19 tests in Newbridge over four days

Official figures have revealed that an average of around 30 people a day failed to turn up for appointments in Newbridge last week.

Nearly 700 people were swab tested at the Covid-19 testing hub in the grounds of the Keadeen Hotel between Friday, August 14 and Monday, August 17.

However the 122 people that failed to turn up are broken down into 36 on Friday, 37 on Saturday, 24 on Sunday and 25 on Monday.

These tests were booked by GPs after the patient contacted them to say they may have symptoms.

The HSE said it follows up with patients on all missed appointments.

The highest number of tests successfully carried out was 200 on Saturday followed by 198 on Friday, 167 on Sunday and 131 on Monday.

The pop-up testing facility near the Keadeen Hotel is being operated by the National Ambulance.

Th4e HSE said that If you have any common symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19), you should self-isolate and phone your GP straight away to get a coronavirus test.

Common symptoms of coronavirus include:

a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

a cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things

smell or taste different to normal

It can take up to 14 days for symptoms to show. They can be similar to symptoms of cold and flu.

Getting an early diagnosis from your GP means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus, if you have it.