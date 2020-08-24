Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 24

The death has occurred of Rev. Dr. Donal Daly

Maynooth, Kildare / Fermoy, Cork

Daly, Rev. Dr. Donal, SVD (Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Fermoy, Co. Cork), August 22nd 2020, died, peacefully, after a long illness, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Former Lecturer in Philosophy in the SVD Faculty of Philosophy (Donamon), Pontifical University of Maynooth and the University of Maynooth. Beloved brother of the late Mary Walsh (nee Daly), Fermoy. Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, Maria, Tim, Mike, Eleanor, Tony and Paula, grandnieces, grandnephews, first cousins, relatives and friends, Divine Word Missionary confreres and former NUIM Colleagues.

Requiescat In Pace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.



The death has occurred of Teresa Mc Gee (née Cosgrove)

New Road, Straffan, Kildare / Cootehill, Cavan

The death has occurred of Teresa Mc Gee (nee Cosgrove) New Road, Straffan, Co. Kildare, formerly Bridge St., Cootehill, Co. Cavan. August 23rd 2020 peacefully in the loving care of her family at her home. Predeceased by her loving husband Peter, her parents Eddie and Elizabeth, and brother Vincent. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons Martin, Padraig and Thomas, daughters Geraldine and Sandra, sisters Marion and Adeline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Due to Government and HSE regulations, Teresa's funeral and burial will be private to family and close friends please. Restricted to 50 people. Funeral cortege will leave her home on Tuesday at 11 o'clock with prayers outside St. Bridget's Church, Straffan (via Kingscourt, Shercock, Station Road, New Line and Market St.) to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Cootehill, for 2 o'clock funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Cootehill.

House strictly private please. Those who would like to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section below.

The Mc Gee family would like to thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Teresa to Kildare Palliative Care Team c/o any family member or Mullen's Funeral Directors, Cootehill, Co. Cavan. Webcam link is https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church



The death has occurred of Kathleen (Cathy) Mulhall-Ging (née Ross)

1660 Ballitore, Athy, Kildare

Kathleen (Cathy) Mulhall - Ging Nee Ross, 1660 Ballitore, Athy, Co. Kildare. August 23rd 2020 in her 94th year, peacefully at St Vincent's hospital, Athy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Kevin, son John, daughters Clare and Patti, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son John and daughter-in-law Trish's residence. House private please. Kathleen's funeral will take place on Tuesday morning, 25th August, at 11.00am in the Church of Ss Mary and Laurence Crookstown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message for Kathleen's family in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.

May Kathleen rest in peace



The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Kiernan

Ovidstown, Straffan, Kildare

Kiernan, Anthony (Tony), Ovidstown, Straffan, Co. Kildare, August 20th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved son of the late Martin & Mary & brother of the late Jacinta & Colette, deeply regretted by his loving brothers Brian, Fintan, Ray, James & Enda, sister Deirdre, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later.



The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Murphy

Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Kildare / Cavan

Murphy Sr. Mary, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock and formerly of Castlerahan, Co. Cavan. 20th August 2020 peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Klidare. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, her brothers Patrick, Terry and John Joe. Deeply regretted by her brothers Peter and Benny, her nephews Johnny Gerard and John, Johnny’s wife Sharon and son Patrick, her nieces Mary, Jackie and Patricia, grandnieces, grandnephews, Presentation Community in Ireland, India and Pakistan; extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.



The death has occurred of Paddy SHEEHAN

Celbridge, Kildare / Ringsend, Dublin

Sheehan (Celbridge and formerly of Ringsend) – Aug 20, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Paddy, beloved husband of Lorena and dear father of Christopher and Amanda; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, sister Ann-Marie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Nathan and Luca, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/ on Tuesday at 11am. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. House private please.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) WHELAN

Kilteel, Kildare

Whelan (Kilteel) - Aug 22, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght University Hospital. Michael (Mick), beloved husband of Marie and dearly loved father of Susan, Richard, Michael and Ruth; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sisters Mary and Betty, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Kate, Emily and Vincent, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.