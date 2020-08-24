No current plans for new ring road around Naas to ease congestion - Minister

The Minister for Transport has said that there are no current plans for a ring road around Naas to ease congestion created by new housing developments.

Minister Eamon Ryan was responding to a Dáil question on the issue by Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan who claimed there was an “urgent necessity” for such a route.

In 2017, the Council had received €4.5m in funding for the project but a major local opposition campaign resulted in councillors voting down the proposal last year.

The controversial route, which would have linked Dublin Road with Blessington Road, was defeated by a majority of 6-1 of the councillors representing the Naas area in July last year.

The route was opposed from the outset by residents living in areas closest to the route such as The Gallops, Kings Court and Racecourse Gate.

Mr Durkan asked Mr Ryan if his “attention has been drawn to the urgent necessity for the provision of the [relief] road in view of the extent of development and proposed development in the area.”

Mr Ryan said that the Regional and Local Road Grant Programme had received no project funding application in relation to a such projects for Naas.

The improvement and maintenance of regional and local roads is the statutory responsibility of each local authority.

Works on those roads are funded from Council's own resources supplemented by State road grants.

Mr Ryan added: “The main focus of grant funding under the National Development Plan (NDP) continues to be the maintenance and renewal of the regional and local road network with some limited investment in road improvement projects.

“The NDP makes specific provision for the implementation of 12 RLR road improvement projects subject to necessary planning and project consents.

“The Sallins By-Pass and the Athy Southern Distributor Road in Kildare are two of these projects.”

Financial crisis

Mr Ryan added that before the post 2008 financial crisis, local authorities could apply on a regular basis for grants for Specific and Strategic Improvement Grants to improve roads.

He added; “However, the extent of the cutbacks in grant funding during that period meant these grant schemes had to be curtailed after 2013 because expenditure on maintenance and renewal was falling well short of what was required to adequately maintain the regional and local road network.”