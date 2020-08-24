Fake tax disc alert! Can you spot it? Gardaí weren't fooled and seized the car
The forged disc
Naas Roads Policing Unit recently detected this forged tax disc on the windscreen of a car.
At first glance, everything appears to be in order.
But on closer inspection, you can see that the number '8' is actually a doctored '3'.
Garddaí said: "Leaving the artist with something to ponder on their walk home - it's a 3 not an 8!
The vehicle was seized under the Road Traffic Act.
Gardai said that court proceedings will follow on the charges.
