Decision due this week on proposed Kilsaran quarry near Kilcullen

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision this week on an appeal of Kildare County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a sand and gravel extraction project near Kilcullen.

Last year the Council refused permission for the development on a 32-hectare site at Racefield, Ballyshannon for a period of a dozen years which applicant Kilsaran Concrete (trading as Kilsaran Build) has appealed.

An Bord Pleanála was due to make a decision in May but this was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for the Ballyshannon Action Group, formed by a number of concerned residents last year, said:

"Ballyshannon and its surrounding communities have been united in resisting this inappropriate development from the very beginning. Now more than ever, we must protect our home places, animal and plant eco-systems and particularly our own respiratory health.

"There are approximately 79 pits in Kildare, so it is little wonder that our extremely valuable equine industry is becoming fatigued and concerned for its future. Aside from this proposed development, we know that Kilsaran owns a further 500 acres a short distance away.

"The communities in this area of Kildare are already overwhelmed with quarrying activity and we believe that less damaging alternatives must be sought before it is too late."

The decision by An Bord Pleanala is due on or before August 27th.

Kilsaran Concrete stated in leaflets distributed in the area that the proposed project would be developed to the “very highest environmental standards” and that annual output would be small in comparison to extraction developments nationally.

The company added that the site will be later restored to a landscaped habitat lake which would have a positive impact on local biodiversity.

The Kildare Co Council application attracted numerous submissions, including from the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association, Old Kilcullen Area Community Association, BAG, the Narraghmore Development association and teachers and parents associated with the primary school in Ballyshannon as well as individual objections and representations from politicians.

Former champion jockey Ruby Walsh, who lives near Kilcullen, also objected to the plan citing health and traffic concerns as well as a potential risk to an equestrian business he is involved in.