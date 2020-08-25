Kildare Town Community School leaving no stone unturned to make classes safe for everyone

Kildare Town Community School (KTCS) has made extensive preparations to create a positive learning environment and minimise the risk of Covid-19 to pupils and teachers.

Principal John Hayes said no stone has been left unturned in putting procedures in place for the school's 900 pupils and 100 teachers.

Principal John Hayes

Mr Hayes said the school is determined to create a safe and positive experience for its student body.

Mr Hayes told the Leader: “It will be a different school but it will still be a positive experience.”

Principal John Hayes with Deputy Principals Jenny O'Halloran, Mary Hackett and Fiona Behan

The school is now divided into five satellite hubs — one for each year group which also has its own entry point with hand sanitisers and temperature checks.



Each pupil will have individual responsibility for re-filling their own hand sanitizer bottle to reinforce the message of hand hygiene.

A one-way system applies throughout the school to help physical distancing and there is ample floor and wall signage.

A total of 11 new classrooms have been constructed in the gym and general purpose area to ensure every pupil has a ‘base’ classroom.

A large marquee with solid walls has been built on the basketball courts for PE classes.

Deputy Principal Jenny O'Halloran getting her temperature scanned

Teachers will move between classrooms to limit movement of pupils.

Each classroom will have a sanitation zone and protective screens are in place at teachers’ desks.

All classrooms and general areas have been deep cleaned and will be sanitised after each use.

Every student and staff member will receive a personal Covid-19 bag with PPE supplies such as hand sanitizers and a mask/visor.

Students are also expected to wash their hands for 20 seconds using hot water and soap throughout the school day.

All staff have undertaken induction training before the school reopens and a second staff room has been created for physical distancing.

Student lockers will not be available. School uniforms should be laundered regularly, according to the school.

The school believes that it’s important for public health that all measures are fully implemented by parents/guardians, students and staff in the coming weeks and months.