Very windy across Lockdown Kildare as Storm Francis brings stormy conditions

Strong winds are battering parts of Co Kildare today but there is no official Weather Warning for winds.

However neighbouring counties of Dublin, Carlow and Wicklow have been issued with a Status Yellow Alert for "very windy or stormy conditions" until 7pm as Storm Francis crosses Ireland.

Met Eireann warned of southwest winds veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, bringing widespread gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Co Kildare is under a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning until 9pm.

Forecasters said that intense rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday could lead to 50mm or over two inches of rainfall with flooding in places.

It's the second week of a storm passing over Ireland after Storm Ellen caused havoc across the south and west midlands of the country last week.

There will be more heavy showers for the rest of the week but the weekend is looking mostly dry with sunny spells.

Highest temperatures on both days of 14 to 17 degrees are being forecast.