Brazen theft of equipment worth €5,100 in County Kildare

A ride on lawnmower and a trailer were stolen and then transported away from Allenwood.

Naas gardaí are seeking information about the brazen theft, which took place on August 21.

The mower, a red coloured Castelgarden PTX175HD model, was robbed along with the trailer between 10.20am and 1.05pm.

The owner noticed the equipment - worth €5,100 - had been taken on returning home and noticing two wooden planks in front of the garage.

Two locks on the garage door had been “popped” and the mower and trailer were missing from the premises.

The Incident was captured on CCTV and a silver Peugeot 407 car was observed in the area and being driven towards Carbury in the aftermath of the incident.

The vehicle has a registration number of 05 D 28052.

The gardaí can be contacted on 884342.